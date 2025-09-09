Woman arrested after house fire

A woman has been arrested after a house fire in Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said five trucks were called to reports of a house fire at 3.10pm on Epsom Rd in Sockburn.

Fire crews from the Wigram, Ilam, Spreydon and Christchurch City stations were called to the scene.

A police spokesperson said a woman was the sole occupant of the house and refused to leave when emergency services arrived.

"While there was no risk to the wider community, cordons were put in place around the house to enable emergency services to work safely at the scene.

"Police officers spent some time engaging with the woman and she was safely taken into custody at 4.55pm."

The fire crews have been working with police and three ambulances were also called to the property.

The armed offenders squad was also reportedly in attendance.

"Some cordons are in place while emergency services work at the scene,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

"There are no reports of injuries."

Chrislynchmedia.com reported the woman allegedly barricaded herself in the property and was making threats.