Bylaw to control cats gains support

A new bylaw to control cats and protect native birds in Kaikōura has received support. Photo: File image / Getty

A new bylaw aimed at controlling cats and protecting native birds has received plenty of support in Kaikōura.

Kaikōura District Council wants to introduce new measures, including desexing and microchipping of cats and protection of known bird nesting areas.

The draft Animals Bylaw and Dog Control Policy received 56 submissions, with the majority in favour of the council’s proposals.

Submissions on the new bylaw will be heard at an extraordinary meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, September 10, from 9am.

It was one of three policies out for consultation last month, along with a draft walking and riding strategy and a draft waste assessment, management and minimisation plan.

‘‘We’ve had a really high level of engagement through all three items,’’ council chief executive Will Doughty said.

‘‘Most people were in support of our proposals, but those who were against have raised some good points.’’

Thirty-eight submitters supported the proposed initiatives managing cats, including desexing and microchipping, with nine opposed.

A majority (30) supported the requirement for dogs to be on a leash in bird nesting areas between September 1 and December 1, with 15 opposed.

A majority (37) also supported banning motor vehicles on beaches during bird nesting season, with eight opposed.

A banded dotterel mother and chick. Photo: Ailsa McGilvary-Howard

Supporters of the new bylaw noted the growing presence of stray and feral cats, the unnecessary deaths of birds, off-leash dogs attacking people and animals, damage caused by motorcycles and wanted to take a stand to protect wildlife.

Some supporters were concerned at the cost microchipping and and desexing of cats, or that vets would dob them in.

Council staff said the focus is on education, with plans to run a subsidised microchipping and desexing programme, and there are no requirements for vets to report non-compliance.

Others were concerned at the lack of off-leash areas for dogs and some believed dogs did not attack nesting birds.

The Department of Conservation has reports of dog attacks, while the council plans to establish a dog park in the area, staff said.

The new bylaw will replace the council’s dog control bylaw which was adopted in 2015.

The walking and riding strategy received 38 submissions, with 31 in support of the strategic goals and just two opposed.

The goals include reducing reliance on cars, promoting non-carbon emitting modes of transport, improving health outcomes, increasing activities for youth and supporting active recreation.

The strategy will replace the A to B Carbon Free Walking and Cycling Strategy adopted in 2009.

Mr Doughty said there were less than 10 submissions received for draft waste assessment, management and minimisation plan.

Councillors were due to hear from submitters on the animals bylaw and walking and riding strategy on Wednesday, September 10, before adopting all three policies at the final council meeting for the term on Wednesday, September 24.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.