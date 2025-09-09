Massive Milford avalanche caught on camera

An avalanche triggered by explosives which sent tonnes of snow and ice rushing down onto the Milford Road has been captured on video.

The avalanche on Saturday was part of work to reduce the risk to visitors travelling by road to Milford Sound.

State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford Sound has been closed several times in recent days because of snow blocking the highway and the avalanche risk.

In the video, released by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, the avalanche was channeled down to the western side of the Homer Tunnel at a location called Avalanche Creek.

The snow and ice was then cleared away.

“The avalanche programme that we undertake each year is internationally recognised. We take very seriously the responsibility to keep visitors to Milford safe,” Milford Road Alliance manager Kevin Thompson said.

Images below of the avalanche clearing work carried out at the weekend (with the highway visible at the centre-left of the images)

The Milford Road/SH94 was open this morning but would close again between Hollyford Road Junction and the Donne River Bridge at 5pm today for forecast overnight snow.

It was likely to reopen mid-morning tomorrow after snow clearing but there may be minor delays while snowploughs are operating, a Waka Kotahi spokesman said.

Until the late 1970s, the avalanche danger saw the Milford Road closed all winter.

The avalanche control programme was established in 1983 to predict and manage risk from snow, ice and avalanches more effectively, while allowing year-round operation.