The Chase star coming to Chch for charity quiz

Shaun Wallace. Photo: ODT archive

The Chase's Shaun Wallace will make an appearance in Christchurch in November for a Cure Kids Quiz Night.

The quiz at Riccarton Park on November 4 will be one of eight stops on Wallace's tour across the country.

Known as the 'Dark Destroyer', Wallace will host the charity quiz nights with 100% of the profits going to Cure Kids.

The charity has partnered with Sky’s Believe it Or Not (BION) - a provider of weekly pub quizzes, trivia and quiz nights - to bring him to New Zealand.

Wallace is also a Cure Kids and BION ambassador.

Cure Kids engagement lead Will Hall will MC the quiz nights. Hall is no stranger to a pub quiz, having starred in popular TV drama Nothing Trivial.

"We’re absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Shaun Wallace and Believe it or Not for this exciting tour," Hall said.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to raise vital funds for child health research, while connecting with so many of our wonderful supporters right across the country."

Wallace said it was an easy decision to return to New Zealand.

"New Zealand is one of my favourite places on earth, this will be my fifth trip in the past six years - I cannot wait.

"I love Kiwis, they are very good quizzers, and have always made me feel welcome, and Cure Kids is a charity straight from my heart too. See you soon Aotearoa!”

Wallace will also be taking in the sights and popping into the odd pub quiz to meet as many fans as possible.

Details of Cure Kids Quiz Nights:

3 November 2025 – Fable Terrace Downs Resort, Windwhistle

4 November 2025 – Riccarton Park, Christchurch

5 November 2025 – McCashin's Tap Room, Nelson

7 November 2025 – Bill Richardson Transport World, Invercargill

10 November 2025 – Copthorne Hotel & Resort Solway Park Wairarapa

11 November 2025 – 1841 Bar and Restaurant, Wellington

13 November 2025 – The Freeport with Cleaver & Co, Mount Maunganui

14 November 2025 – Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe

For more information, vist the Cure Kids website. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

-Allied Media