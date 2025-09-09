This is where Tom Phillips and his children were hiding

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A quad bike, some tyres and cans of Sprite are among the belongings seen in the first photos of the campsite where fugitive Tom Phillips and his children had recently been staying.

Phillips and his children - Jayda, 12, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9 - had been missing for almost four years until yesterday, when Phillips was shot dead by police and the three children found safe.

One was with Phillips when he was shot, which happened after he shot and seriously injured a police officer.

The other two were found at a campsite late yesterday afternoon.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers and Police Minister Mark Mitchell visited the injured officer at Waikato Hospital today, and Chambers told reporters outside there was "still work to do" in the case.

He said police were trying to understand who, if anybody, had been assisting Phillips while he was a fugitive.

Photos of the campsite released today show a quad bike in dense bush, some tyres and cans of sprite.

In a media update this afternoon, Chambers said police were able to get help from one of the children on Monday to better understand where the other children may be located.

Chambers said the photos demonstrated the "challenging environment" they were operating in.

"Whilst what you see in dense bush might suggest they've been there for some time, what we know is over the last four years Mr Phillips and his children have been very mobile… that's been a real challenge for us to deal with."

Police had been told there was likely to be at least one firearm and ammunition at the campsite. So far, police had located one firearm.

He said the children were "skilled" in the environment they were in and police had to ensure no-one was harmed.

Chambers said Phillips was "no hero", and he was proud of the work his colleagues did dealing with a "volatile" situation.

He said police worked tirelessly for four years on the investigation, and "it is very fortunate we were not dealing with the loss of a police officer".

"No one who does this to children is a hero. No one who unleashes a high-powered weapon on one of my officers is a hero."

He also acknowledged the loss felt by the Phillips family.

Mitchell told reporters Phillips had "quite literally put his children in harm's way".

He said there had been a big human cost to the incident, but there was a "huge relief" that the children were now back and safe in Oranga Tamariki care.

Oranga Tamariki spokesman Warwick Morehu said the children were settled and "doing well under the circumstances".

He said a dedicated team were prepped and ready to meet whatever needs the children had.

"They're settled, they're comfortable, they are together."

He would not comment on when the children's mother, Cat, was first contacted yesterday.

Mitchell said the children had been away from their mum for four years and Oranga Tamariki needed to make a careful plan for their recovery.

"They have seen and been exposed to things that children in our country should not have been exposed to.

"Everyone is focused and caring for those children."

Chambers earlier said police found a stash of guns at the campsite, which prompted questions about where Phillips got them.

He also said he had no doubt Phillips had been motivated to kill the officer he injured yesterday.

"Fortunately, other colleagues of ours were there and were able to deal with that immediately.

"I'm very, very grateful that the work we have done over the last four years resulted in the safe recovery of the children, that was always one of our goals.

"The other goal was, of course, that we arrest Mr Phillips. Unfortunately the way that unfolded yesterday morning had a tragic outcome, but my staff are trained to deal with these situations and they did everything I would expect them to do."