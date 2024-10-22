Christchurch croquet club open days planned to help fight loneliness

Photo: Edgeware Croquet Club

Realising there are many people in the area who are lonely and don’t have family close by, the Edgeware Croquet Club is holding an open day for people to meet others and try out a sport that isn’t physically challenging.

Club president Stu Rich said it is a case of inviting people to get out of their homes and mix with others.

Rich said he has found a lack of knowledge of the game puts some people off, but that isn’t a problem.

"The open day for those who haven’t played before is designed to ease players into the game.

"Club members will walk them through what they need to learn, and with it being an open day for novices, there is no pressure on being compared to experienced players.”

Mallets will be provided so people can turn up and give it a try.

"Our idea is to provide a no barrier opportunity for people to meet others in a neutral manner, plus find an interest that will enable them to find friendship and laughter while enjoying the outdoors,” Rich said.