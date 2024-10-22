Christchurch croquet club open days planned to help fight loneliness

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Club president Stu Rich said it is a case of inviting people to get out of their homes and mix with others.
Rich said he has found a lack of knowledge of the game puts some people off, but that isn’t a problem.
"The open day for those who haven’t played before is designed to ease players into the game.
"Club members will walk them through what they need to learn, and with it being an open day for novices, there is no pressure on being compared to experienced players.”
Mallets will be provided so people can turn up and give it a try.
"Our idea is to provide a no barrier opportunity for people to meet others in a neutral manner, plus find an interest that will enable them to find friendship and laughter while enjoying the outdoors,” Rich said.
- Cub members normally play on a Thursday and Saturday, but the open days will be on October 24 and 26, starting at 1pm. For further information, call Sue on 021 251 6998.