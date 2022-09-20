Christchurch Expo sparks interest in battery electric vehicles

Christchurch is aiming to lead the charge towards making the switch from fossil-fuelled vehicles to cleaner forms of transport.

A recent Expo hosted by the Christchurch City Council showcased the county’s largest public display of new battery-electric vehicles.

Around 9000 curious visitors were attracted to 'Take Charge' at Te Pae Convention Centre over the weekend.

The two-day event gave drivers and passengers the chance to get up close to more than 50 new generation cars, off-roaders, vans, motorcycles and mopeds, and the country's first battery electric double-cab ute.

The council has an ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030.

They're hoping an uptake of zero exhaust emission vehicles along with encouraging other modes of transport such as cycling and public transport will help them reach their target over the next eight years.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air