Christchurch Holiday Homes' warning for people in rental business after stabbing

The company that manages the Christchurch holiday home at the centre of a fatal stabbing of a teenager is warning those in the rental business to be vigilant.

Sixteen-year-old Zion Purukamu died in hospital after being stabbed at a party in Fendalton on Friday night.

The rental property has policies against parties and extra guests after 10pm.

Christchurch Holiday Homes director Sue Harrison spoke to Philippa Tolley about the rules:

Harrison said the pair who rented the house on Medbury Tce booked it through Airbnb.

"We have to rely on the information (Airbnb's) given us - that they are a verified guest, which essentially means she's over 18 and they've checked her address is correct."

Harrison said the company would have been "all over it" if they knew there was going to be a party held at the property.

"We checked in with the guest prior to their staying and .... made sure they'd seen our rules and conditions, so they absolutely knew that only two were allowed to stay at the house and that no parties were allowed."

She said police had phoned her at about midnight to say the incident had happened outside the house earlier in the night.

They had told her the house was not damaged.

"It seems to have happened out on the street when people were arriving," Harrison said.

Christchurch Holiday Homes has systems in place to monitor what is happening at the property, which includes checking in with guests and neighbours, Harrison said.

"The other ways we do it is by monitoring our phones very closely.

"If we got a call from someone saying there's too much noise next door, we act on it immediately. And we have been rolling out cameras."