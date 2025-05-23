Christchurch to host Supercars in three-year NZ double-header

Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand will stage two Supercar rounds for the next three years after Christchurch was confirmed as the first-ever South Island venue.

A revamped Ruapuna Raceway will host rounds of the Australasian touring car championship from 2026-28, along with Taupō, which has extended its deal for the same period.

It will be the first time New Zealand has staged two rounds in the same season, with Supercars chief executive Shane Howard hailing the work of numerous bodies to bring racing to the club-run Ruapuna venue, 15km west of Christchurch.

Howard said the government, Christchurch City Council's economic development agency and the Canterbury Car Club worked together to present a financially-sound vision.

"This is an incredibly exciting day for Supercars and for fans across New Zealand," Howard said.

"Christchurch is a motorsport city, and Ruapuna is a circuit with huge potential. This is a passionate community with a proud history, and we are thrilled to bring Supercars to the South Island for the first time.

"Since Supercars' first visit to New Zealand in 2001, more than 2.3 million fans have attended championship events across the country and we're thrilled to be bringing a second event to the country that makes up 20 per cent of our total audience.

"We know what Supercars means to New Zealanders. This is going to be a two-week celebration of Kiwi motorsport that will rival any on our calendar."

Ruapuna Raceway will undergo a multimillion-dollar upgrade ahead of the event, including track resurfacing and a rebuilt supporters' lounge.

Canterbury Car Club has already raised nearly $1 million toward the first stage of development.

Club president, Lewis Low said he was proud the club had been added to the Supercars calendar.

"This is a dream come true for our club and for motorsport fans right across the South Island. It's the

result of years of hard work from our dedicated volunteers and supporters, and we couldn't be more

excited to welcome Supercars to our home," he said.

"Ruapuna has a proud grassroots heritage, and this investment will help us transform the venue into

a world-class facility that can deliver an unforgettable experience for fans, teams and drivers alike."

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the announcement was significant.

"For more than 20 years Supercars Championship events have played an important role showcasing our beautiful country to an international audience and I'm thrilled the South Island will now be part of this from next year," she said.

"I'm pleased that with this investment from our Major Events Fund, New Zealand's strong relationship with Supercars will continue in Taupo and extend to include Christchurch, with all the benefits that brings."

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger expected the event in Ruapuna would "inject millions into our local economy - from tourism and hospitality to local jobs and infrastructure".

More than 67,000 fans were attracted to the event at Taupō International Motorsport Park last year, resulting in 22,000 visitor nights and $5.8 million in visitor spending.

Taupō District mayor David Trewavas was delighted to receive confirmation for three more years.

"The Supercars event has already proven to be a huge success for our community - it brings energy, visitors, and international attention to our district," Trewavas said.

"To see it grow into a two-week New Zealand celebration alongside Christchurch is fantastic for the whole country."