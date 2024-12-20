Christchurch-Invercargill passenger train to return temporarily

A KiwiRail train. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A passenger rail train between Christchurch and Invercargill via Dunedin will be revived next year for four days - and perhaps longer down the line.

The tourism division of KiwiRail is bringing back the Southerner to cover part of its old route from May 17-20, running return trips.

"If there is substantial interest in our May Southerner journeys, we will look at running future special services again in the future, based on available carriages," Great Journeys New Zealand and commuter rail general manager Tracey Goodall said.

"The Southerner was a premier passenger express train that once connected Christchurch and Invercargill via Dunedin, travelling along the Main South Line," she said.

It operated from December 1, 1970, until February 10, 2002, and was "a staple of rail travel in the South Island".

"Its legacy as one of New Zealand's most beloved train services endures, and now it is returning to offer a new generation the chance to experience part of this historic route once again," Ms Goodall said.

"The journey gives travellers a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in history, heritage and Scottish charm on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure."

Save Our Trains Ōtepoti-Dunedin has argued a version of the Southerner should be brought back on a permanent basis.

The group wanted regional councils to fund a feasibility study.

The Opportunities Party also advocated before last year's general election to have the Southerner service resurrected.

