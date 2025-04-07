South Island to get a taste of winter

South Islanders may be in for a taste of winter weather in the coming days, with strong winds, heavy rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast.

A strong wind watch has been issued by MetService for coastal areas of Canterbury and Otago on Tuesday from 9am to 4pm, stretching from Dunedin up to Christchurch.

The southwest winds, which MetService said may approach severe gale force, are set to bring a cold snap.

In Christchurch, temperatures are forecast to fall from 23 deg C on Monday to a high of just 14 deg C on Tuesday and a low of 5 deg C, while Dunedin is in for a high of 13 deg C tomorrow.

Heavy rain is also forecast throughout the morning, easing to lighter showers in the afternoon.

The cold snap will be short-lived, however. Christchurch is forecast to escape the worst of the rain, and Wednesday is expected to be fine with a high of 17 deg C.