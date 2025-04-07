Graeme bids farewell to thermal hot pools

Graeme Abbot. Photo: Supplied

In February 2000, a fresh-faced, dark-haired Graeme Abbot arrived in Hanmer Springs to take on the role of general manager at Hanmer Springs Thermal Reserve.

Fast forward 25 years under Graeme’s leadership and visitor numbers have increased by 80 per cent, turnover has grown from $3 million to $14 million, and staff numbers have tripled.

But Graeme’s commitment to the Alpine Village extends far beyond the pools, having driven growth and development within the Hanmer Springs village and the wider Hurunui region.

That commitment has made Graeme, 65, a popular man in the community, so much so that his staff wrote a book about him for his retirement last week.

The book, which features a collection of milestones, memories, heartfelt appreciation, and a few of the more colourful moments of his career, was presented to him by staff during his leaving do.

‘‘I was quite overwhelmed if I’m honest,’’ Graeme says.

‘‘It’s the staff who are the backbone of this place.

‘‘I’m honoured they took the time to put this together, and I will miss them all very much. But I won’t be a stranger, you’ll still see me around.’’

The book starts with Graeme’s early days when the pools were known as the Hanmer Springs Thermal Reserve, and visitation numbers were around 300,000 with a staff of 30.

The complex included three hexagonal pools, a freshwater pool, rock pools and two waterslides.

In his early years in the role, Graeme introduced innovative approaches to showcase not just the thermal pools but also the village and the wider Hurunui region.

In 2007, a vision became reality for Graeme.

The Spa at Hanmer Springs was created and became an internationally awarded, industry-respected facility.

He was also awarded a Community Services Award that year.

Graeme’s contributions to the community are highlighted throughout the book, including his role as a trustee of the Hanmer Springs Community Trust.

He was the power behind the steering committee set up to return health services and a doctor to Hanmer Springs.

He served as a St John Amuri Area committee member and volunteer ambulance officer and contributed as a Community Watch member.

He also coached the Hurunui Colts rugby team.

Graeme and his team were finalists and winners of several awards during his 25 years, a standout being in 2016 when he was presented with the Tourism Industry Champion Award.

There has been consistent growth in visitor numbers to the pool, now about 500,000 a year and there are ongoing projects to improve the operations from an environmental and sustainability perspective.

Graeme’s enduring commitment to the community and its people has been ‘‘nothing short of monumental, showcasing true leadership and unwavering values’’, his staff wrote in the book.

‘‘Graeme’s tenacity and determination to realise his long-term vision for Hanmer Springs are truly remarkable.

‘‘He has a unique ability to craft a vision, inspire others, and turn that vision into reality. If faced with challenges, Graeme simply pushes harder to achieve his goals.’’

Key moments during Graeme’s 25 years

2004 – Rainbow pools developed. 2007 – The Spa opened. 2011 – The Aqua Therapy pools, SuperBowl and the Lazy River opened. 2014 – New changing rooms opened with a system that uses thermal wastewater for underfloor heating. 2015 – The Tea Kiosk Cafeand Grill opened. 2019 – Five new Cascade pools and the Conical Thrill opened. 2020 – New Aqua Play area opens. 2023 – Hydro slides Waiau Winder and Violet Vortex opened. 2025 – The doors to the Soldiers Block at Queen Mary Hospital reopen.