Hanmer Springs hot pools boss to retire

A new manager is being sought for the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa due to the pending retirement of Graeme Abbot. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Graeme Abbot has seen a few changes over his 25 years working in the Canterbury tourism industry.

The manager of Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa will retire next year and plans to dust off his surfboard, go mountain biking and spend more time with family.

Graeme Abbot. Photo: Supplied

He first moved to the North Canterbury tourist town in 2000 to manage the popular thermal pools, which are owned by the Hurunui District Council.

‘‘Tourism has got a lot more sophisticated and you only have to look at the offerings in Hanmer Springs now, compared to 2000.

‘‘It wasn’t unusual for some businesses to close on different days. Some would close the door to go fishing.’’

Further afield, new ventures have taken off in the Hurunui district including the Waipara wine area and the growth of agritourism.

He said Hanmer Springs has grown dramatically during his time in his role, with the pools complex nearly doubling in size from 12 pools to 23.

Visitor numbers have increased by 80 per cent, turnover has grown from $3 million to $14 million and staff numbers have tripled.

‘‘The complex has evolved and now we have quite a segmentation between the activities area and the bathing area and we have added two more water slides,’’ Abbot said.

‘‘We have fabulous staff and we have a large number of people who have been in this organisation a long time and they are the backbone of this place.’’

Pre-Covid, international visitors numbered more than 100,000.

While those numbers have yet to return, Abbot said domestic visitor numbers have held firm with Canterbury families continuing to support the town.

One thing which has changed is visitor habits, with many leaving bookings until the last minute.

The success of the pools means it pays a dividend to the council of around $1.5 million a year, which ‘‘effectively lowers the rates’’, Abbot said.

‘‘A lot of councils would love to have it, I am quite sure.’’

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa took over the marketing contract for Hurunui Tourism, a partnership between the council and local tourism operators, some years ago.

Abbot has combined the roles of pools executive general manager and Hurunui Tourism product development manager.

‘‘I have been to my fair share of council meetings over the years and they have been incredibly supportive."

He was named tourism industry champion in 2016.

In recent years, Abbot has been commuting to his job from Christchurch.

He plans to remain in Canterbury and will stay on as a director of MainPower, North Canterbury’s electricity network.

While he might be retiring from the tourism role, Abbot said he is keen to see the progress of new developments, including the former Soldiers’ Block at Queen Mary Heritage Reserve and the St James Cycle Trail, which he has been actively involved in.

‘‘It is a wonderful job, and it is a great place to work,’’ he said of his time in Hanmer.

‘‘I absolutely enjoy living in a beautiful part of the country.’’

The Hurunui District Council is going through a recruitment process to fill the joint role.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.