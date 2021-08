Star News is your eyes on the streets of Christchurch during the lockdown.

Whether you're there to exercise, walk the dog or just sit down and chill out, Hagley Park is the perfect place to take a break under level 4 - and there's plenty of room for everyone.

​ Rose and Julian Holderness take in the scenery at North Hagley Park.

Getting some exercise at North Hagley Park.

Pip Warwick with Lucia, 6, and Beauden, 6 weeks, at South Hagley Park.

Out for a run at South Hagley Park.

Passing through South Hagley Park with some firewood.

Walkers in South Hagley Park.

A good spot to take a break.

Daffodils on the corner of Riccarton Ave and Deans Ave. The Cancer Society's Daffodil Day was to take place tomorrow but has been cancelled. But you can still donate at www.daffodilday.org.nz

Photos: Geoff Sloan