Christchurch sculptor inspired by the hands we are dealt in life

Leah Fraser-Henderson said the artwork was inspired by the people who never received the help they needed. Photo: Natalie Pham

Leah Fraser Henderson had a sudden urge to express herself after she found out her son had Down’s syndrome.

It was more than two decades ago when her now 24-year-old son, Laughlain, was a few days old, but the urge has never left.

Henderson cannot recall the specific number of sculptures she has created because there are too many.

In her portfolio, the sculptor listed at least 50 small projects and six major public sculptures.

However, Henderson said her latest sculpture has been the most challenging work and has taken the most time.

“Most of my works are very curvy. A curve is very forgiving, but a straight line is not. People can see a mistake.”

Life: the impossible balancing act was inspired by the people who never received the help and support they need.

Leah Fraser-Henderson, her husband Ron and son Laughlain. Photo: Supplied

“We have these big structures in place and they have all the things that are supposed to help us but they can’t get everyone. So some people just slip through the gaps.

“[The sculpture] means so much to me personally. My son and my husband have mental health issues, like huge anxiety which to them are very real. To think (about) it this way, I am the ultimate optimist and they catastrophise so we work well together. One balances out the other.”

The artwork is now displayed at The Art Shop on Armagh St.

At the moment, Henderson is also working on other projects, including a series of sculptures for the Richmond Community Garden.

She also does small commissioned pieces and works full-time at the Ministry of Health to finance her passion for sculpting.

Her job involves supplying equipment that enhances people’s lives, such as wheelchair and communication devices.

Henderson has never enrolled in any sculpting courses. While she studied art when she was still living in Sydney, she did not carve until she and her husband Ron moved to Lyttleton many years ago.

Champion of the World at The Champion Centre, Burwood Hospital, was Leah Fraser Henderson's first public sculpture. It was inspired by a pose of her son, who went to the centre for early intervention programmes. Photo: Supplied

The self-taught sculptor started out with a small Oamaru stone block, gifted to her by a friend.

“I said that I don’t have any tools and they told me to use a spoon or a knife as long as it’s not a sharp knife. So off I went, and I have loved it ever since.”

Henderson then experimented with wood and eventually stainless steel. Since then, steel has become the main material for most of her public sculptures.

In 2002, she got her first public sculptural commission for The Champion Centre – which provides early intervention for babies and young children with significant disabilities.

She said her inspiration for Champion of the World was her son, who went to the centre until he was six-years-old.

“It was a picture of him reaching out and surrounded by a team of specialists.

“We taught our son to try and stand up because Down’s syndrome is very low tone. He didn’t get on his feet until he was about four. So every time anybody said ‘Champion of the world' he jumped up.”

Women: Our World was another important sculpture for Fraser-Henderson. It was on display at Christchurch Women’s Hospital when it opened in 2005. Photo: Supplied

Henderson then enrolled in a welding course to get her certification after the sculpture was displayed.

The following year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy. She then underwent six months of chemotherapy at Christchurch Hospital.

“When I was doing the chemotherapy, I would look up to Christchurch Hospital and think ‘I would love to make something for them’,” she said.

And, as it turned out, Henderson got that opportunity.

Her fourth public sculpture, Women: Our World, was on display at the new Christchurch Women’s Hospital when it opened in 2005.

Long hours of drawing and sculpting meant Henderson had to undergo three surgeries for trigger finger, a common hand condition where fingers or thumbs get locked in a bent position.

Leah Fraser-Henderson and son Laughlain. Photo: Supplied

In the weeks leading to an exhibition, she said her hands would be covered in bandages.

“But I do enjoy the physical aspect of sculpting.

“When a drive takes over, you just become quite impassioned. You might be using a grinder for eight hours.”

Henderson is now experimenting with recycled materials to construct tree-like sculptures as part of her second project with the Richmond Community Garden.

“It’s nice having somebody throw something at you and you have to learn a whole lot as you do it. You don’t know until people ask you to do things.”