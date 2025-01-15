Christchurch twins photo a winner

A brief moment in the sun in Christchurch has won the Otago Daily Times’ Magic Moments photograph competition.

The photo, taken by Christchurch woman Michaela Lobb, features her twin daughters Peyton and Harper, 3, on their towels taking in the sun on December 28.

Michaela Lobb shows off her winning Otago Daily Times "Magic Moments" photograph, alongside the photo’s subjects, her twins Peyton (left) and Harper, yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

"We were at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch just having a play and a swim and Peyton actually got her towel out and just lay down and posed for a photo. Typical of twins, Harper followed."

Ms Lobb, who comes from Dunedin, said she was a keen photographer, particularly when it came to taking pictures of her daughters.

Cousins (from left) Liam Foley, 12, Payton McElrea, 10, Florence Harris, 7, Quinn Harris, 4, and Annabelle Foley, 14, enjoy time on the paddle board at Lake Manapouri on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Jamie McElrea

Her entry in the Magic Moments’ competition pipped dozens of competitors.

"Looking at all the photos, there were some really cool entries, but I thought my photo was pretty cool, too."

Peyton and Harper "loved being photographed", she said.

Canine companions (from left) Elsa, Joop, Kara, Maggie and Roland pose on a rock by Lake Ohau on January 2. Photo: Teodora Georgescu

"You just have to keep on taking pictures."

Second place went to Jaime McElrea, for a photo of a family having fun on their paddle board at Lake Manapouri, and third place went to Teodora Georgescu for her photo of dogs at Lake Ohau.

