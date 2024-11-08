Christchurch's new stadium still on track

The roof, gantries, walkways, stands and food and beverage outlets at Christchurch's new central city stadium have all progressed over the past month.

Christchurch City Council project director Kent Summerfield says it has been a busy period of construction for One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha.

He said a key milestone was the relocation of the giant hydraulic towers that support the installation of the roof. Each section of roof weighs up to 160 tonnes and is prefabricated on site, before being lifted by crane, welded and bolted into place. It takes three sections to span the field of play, from east to west.

"With the upper section of the roof structure advancing rapidly, we’ve now commenced installation of the gantries, or walkways, to these areas. These have been pre-fitted with sports lighting which will be adjusted once the field of play is in place," said Summerfield.

The internal fit-out work in the west stand is well-advanced and is progressing in the other stands. The west stand houses the player facilities, hospitality suites, and media rooms.

"We’ve also commenced framing of the food and beverage outlets in the southern stand," said Summerfield.

The new 30,000-seat stadium will feature 23 food and beverage outlets and three bars throughout the venue.

"With the roof structure progressing well, we now have painting crews on site touching up areas of bare steel and applying the final coat of paint.

"Work to prepare for the installation of the façade cladding and stadium seating is also progressing well.

"The façade and seating bowl will feature artworks created by local Ngāi Tūāhuriri artist Morgan Darlison."

"With all the great work that the team has been doing on site, we remain on budget, and we remain on track for an opening in April 2026."