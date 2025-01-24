Circus stardom beckons for high-flying teen

Muika Dodd ran off to join the circus when she was 10.

Now 17, Dodd is the youngest performer in Circus Shenanigans, which will make its debut appearance at the World Buskers Festival, starting on Friday.

The festival will be a new experience for the entire cast.

“It’s going to be difficult, it’s definitely a new experience, and I think I’ll enjoy it,” Dodd said.

Apart from collecting tips from the audience after the show, Dodd is looking forward to memorising a script, experiencing live crowd participation and bringing an energy to match them.

Muika Dodd won the solo lyra at the Aotearoa youth aerial championships and came second in the duo silks in the pre-professional category. Photo: Podium Photography

She describes Circus Shenanigans as lighthearted fun for the whole family from juggling and darts to daring aerialist acts, where performers drop from the roof of the theatre.

As part of the group’s performance, Dodd will be doing an aerial rope and hand balancing act at the buskers festival on Sunday at the Roy Stokes Hall in New Brighton.

Circus Shenanigans will also be performed at the Arts Centre on February 1.

Dodd has always had an affinity for the circus.

Growing up she would watch her mum Teila teach the art form at the Christchurch Circus Trust, and through that she developed her own passion.

She started her own training when she was seven and her first performance was for the circus trust with a troupe of teenagers at just 10.

“I just love being on the stage.”

When performing, Dodd says she gets wrapped up in the intricate routines.

Constantly thinking about the next steps can be stressful but it does not take anything away from her love of performing.

Dodd said the atmosphere provided by the audience gives the performers something extra.

“I think the louder the crowd is, the easier it is to perform.”

While the performance on stage is important for Dodd, the feeling of family that develops off it is a big part of her enjoyment.

“You spend a lot of time rehearsing with these people and you just get really close with everyone.”

Dodd finished up at Hagley College at the end of last year and is committed to turning her passion for circus into a career.

The cast of Circus Shenanigans. Photo: Garyeasterbooknz

She trains three to four times a week, each session lasting three to four hours.

“I try to train as much as possible because it’s my dream to perform circus overseas.

“It’s next level, so I’m definitely trying to get up there,” said Dodd.