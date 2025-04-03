Person dies in Little River crash

One person has died and another is in a critical condition following a crash near Christchurch.

Police have confirmed two people were involved in a single-vehicle crash near Little River this morning.

Emergency services were called to Christchurch Akaroa Rd about 10.40am.

Police said two people were transported to hospital in a serious condition, where one died shortly after. The other remained in hospital in a critical condition.

The serious crash unit conducted a scene examination and a crash investigation has begun, police added.

- APL