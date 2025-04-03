Canterbury dahlia grower's pick-your-own patch brings families 'buckets of happiness'

By Jean Edwards

Ask Canterbury dahlia devotee Vanessa Robinson to pick her favourite and you might be surprised to hear her say 'Pooh'.

Happily, her choice is not as unappealing as it sounds, rather a pretty and playful Winnie-the-Pooh-inspired collarette, admired for its bright red-orange petals and yellow ruffle.

Robinson said 'Pooh' resembled a burst of sunshine, bringing a smile to everyone's face.

"It's such a conversation starter because everyone asks: 'What's your favourite dahlia?' and I say, 'You wouldn't believe it, but it's named 'Pooh'."

'Pooh' was among more than 800 dahlias on show in a joyous riot of colour at Robinson's Bloom Flower Farm, near Rolleston.

Vanessa Robinson with her dahlias. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Robinson started growing dahlias five years ago, branched out to a few hundred last year, then decided to annex the paddock to open a pick-your-own patch.

"My husband looked at me like I was crazy, but it was a labour of love," she said.

Months later, after countless hours laying weed mat and lanes, Robinson's bare paddock was transformed into the dahlia field of her dreams.

Like a floral fashion show runway, top looks stemmed from the pure white elegance of 'Snowbound', radiant 'Sunny Boy' and the blush-pink petals of 'Coralie'.

Robinson avoided colour blocking to give the dahlia field a box of chocolates-style flavour, "like a magical garden buffet serving a little something special for everyone".

She ran regular pick-your-own sessions for dahlia lovers that were also popular with bridal, engagement and birthday parties.

Robinson delighted in children picking favourites and families leaving with "buckets of happiness".

"I have heard laughter from start to finish. I have old-fashioned music playing in the background, people are jiving and singing along to it," she said. "Everyone says they leave happy."

Dahlias were still enjoying their moment in the sun, as Instagram stars with enduring retro charm, Robinson said.

"Dahlias reminded me of my Nan. It was a walk down memory lane for me, whether it be a colour, the name of a flower - it was just something I really wanted to do for other people.

"They just bring joy and happiness. I don't think there is any other flower that would beat a dahlia."

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Dahlias bloomed from mid-summer, until the first frost, providing long-lasting garden colour with little maintenance.

Robinson's flower farm featured more than 100 different varieties, none of which were sprayed. Cut flowers lasted about a week in a vase.

She would soon lift all 800 tubers, so they did not rot, and store them over winter, before devising next season's plans, including a further 200-400 plants, and a wedding lane of whites, pinks and apricots.

For now, Robinson was simply enjoying a dream garden that had blossomed into reality.

"I dreamed it, I've achieved it, I'm proud of it and I believe that anyone can do it if they put their mind to it," she said.