Canterbury councillor resigns due to 'grossly oversized cricket ground'

Hurunui councillor Garry Jackson has resigned in protest at the size of a cricket ground in Amberley. Photo: Supplied by Garry Jackson

A Hurunui councillor has resigned in protest at the development of a "grossly oversized cricket ground" in Amberley, Canterbury.

Councillor Garry Jackson said he was left with "no alternative" after realising the size of a cricket ground, being developed at the Amberley Village Green, was bigger than he expected.

His resignation is effective from 15 April, six months out from local government elections in October.

"I am frustrated, confused and more than a little angry with this overall outcome: a grossly oversized cricket ground resulting in extremely limited space, opportunity and water for the needs and wants of the wider community."

Jackson had raised concerns at the November council meeting that the cricket ground dimensions were close to international standard.

After observing the sprayed out area of the ground when flying over Amberley during a recent flight to Wellington, he decided to measure the cricket oval with a friend.

He said this confirmed it was much bigger than a standard club ground, claiming it was 131m by 152m in his resignation speech.

Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said there was no standard size or shape for a cricket ground.

In general, 140m to 150m was considered the usual diameter, he said.

The Village Green's irregular shape means the oval will be around 138m long and 157m wide.

Rangiora's Mainpower Oval is around 143m x 154m, while Hagley Oval in Christchurch is around 150m x 156m.

Concept plan for the development of Amberley’s Village Green (formerly known as Eastern Reserve), including the cricket oval. Image: Hurunui District Council

Mayor Marie Black said she was sorry to see councillor Jackson go.

"He has provided sound guidance for 2.5 years and made a good contribution to our district."

A cricket ground was first mooted for the site a decade ago and the land was vested in the council in 2016.

"It has always been the intention to build a cricket ground," Black said.

The council adopted a concept plan for the Village Green in November.

It included plans to develop a cricket ground, a walking and cycling track, parking, a pavilion, storage shed, playground, toilet facilities, and a basketball and netball court.

Funds set aside to develop the Village Green includes 90% from development contributions.

The council last year consulted on a management plan to manage the district's reserves, including the Amberley Village Green.

Around 120 of the nearly 200 submissions supported the development of a cricket ground, but residents living nearby have been strong in their opposition.

Jackson abstained on the vote to adopt the reserve's management plan held in January, while councillor Vanessa McPherson voted against it, due to concerns about the cricket ground.

Jackson was Hurunui Mayor from 2004 to 2010 and was re-elected to the council in 2022.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air