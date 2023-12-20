City continues to install 'smart' bins

The installation of 55 new smart bins across the city will be complete in early 2024. Photo: Newsline

Fifty-five new ‘smart’ bins will be rolling out across the city this summer, as part of Christchurch City Council’s bin rationalisation programme.

One hundred and twenty-nine smart bins were installed in mid-2021.

Once the entire programme has been rolled out, the amount of rubbish being collected from the city’s parks will be reduced by 25 per cent. The city council reports it will save ratepayers $300,000 annually in maintenance costs.

Smart bins have sensor technology which provides the city council’s maintenance contractor with daily data on how full each bin is.

“We only have to send out staff to empty the bins when required, rather than having to manually check each one, saving time and money,” said acting head of parks Al Hardy.

“We also don’t need as many bins in our parks, as the capacity of each smart bin is six times larger than an old-style bin.”

Busy community parks, such as those used for sport, and open spaces like beach fronts are being prioritised for new smart bins.

“Smart bins are covered and more secure than old-style bins. The design means birds and animals can’t get to the rubbish, and it doesn’t get blown about by the wind either,” said Hardy.

He says the community can also do their bit to help keep public places tidy.

“We need everyone to pitch in and help keep our community spaces clean and enjoyable for all. If you can’t find a bin, please take any rubbish home with you and put it in the appropriate kerbside collection wheelie bin, so it is sent to the right place for processing.

“This system works really well in regional and national parks,” he said.

The new smart bin installation will start in December and wrap up in early 2024.