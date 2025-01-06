City councillor dives into the deep end with his flutter board

Jake McLellan has a swimming lesson. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch city councillor Jake McLellan was not daunted by the prospect of receiving swimming lessons as an adult.

McLellan said his mates insisted they didn’t need lessons as they had both swam in high school.

But McLellan said "it’s amazing how much technique can decline over time".

"I wanted to start swimming because it’s a great, low-impact and fun form of exercise, and I hadn’t spent much time in a pool for quite a while,” he says.

"So I roped in a couple of friends to make the experience more enjoyable.

"We’ve all really benefited from a ‘top-up’ in skills."

Christchurch City Council offers adult lessons as part of its Swimsmart programme at Graham Condon, Jellie Park, Matatiki Hornby Centre, Pioneer, Taiora QEII and Te Pou Toetoe Linwood Pool.

Adult swimming lessons are offered at Graham Condon, Jellie Park, Matatiki Hornby Centre, Pioneer, Taiora QEII and Te Pou Toetoe Linwood Pool. Photo: Newsline

The programme has about 170 adults in the beginner classes each week.

“We’re only three lessons in, but it’s going really well,” McLellan said.

“The instructors have been incredibly patient with me but also genuinely passionate about helping improve anyone’s skills and overall fitness.

"As a city, we’re so lucky to have such a good range of recreation and sport centres.

"I’m confident that with about two more 25-minute lessons, we’ll be ready to compete internationally."

Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox says there can be many reasons why adults learn to swim late in life.

"The lessons cater for anyone ages 14+, but they have become more popular over the last few years with the majority of attendees between 25 and 50 years old," Cox says.

"We teach adults who have never learnt to swim as a child, some who have had a traumatic experience in the water previously, and we also have adults whose children or grandchildren are learning, and they want to swim with them.

"It’s really important to raise awareness about water safety leading into the summer months – it’s never too late to learn a new skill or give yourself a refresh."

The adult swimming lessons are free for council pool and gym members or $14 a lesson for non-members.