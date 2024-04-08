Climate protesters block tram tracks

A group of climate protesters blocked off a Christchurch tram and busy central city thoroughfare on Monday morning.

The activists were led by youth organisation, School Strike for Climate. Some of the protesters staging the sit-down on Cashel St with their banners were heckled by bystanders until the group was moved on by police.

The sit-down protest follows Friday's national call for action on climate change, which saw hundreds march through central Christchurch demanding radical action from leaders on climate change and a range of other issues.

The protesters on Cashel St were moved on by police. Photo: Supplied

Friday's event was organised by the coalition of Toitū Te Tiriti, the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa, and School Strike 4 Climate.

The Christchurch rally was one of 20 held across New Zealand.

Despite the reception received by the Cashel St protesters, organisers are vowing to keep the pressure up with more events and disruption planned over the next few weeks.

-By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air