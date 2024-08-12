Coastguard Canterbury's 'Big Blue Tractor' at the end of its life

Coastguard Canterbury is bidding farewell to its ‘Big Blue Tractor’. Board member Carolyn Tapley is appealing for the community to donate a tractor which can replace the BBT’s towing capabilities. Photo: Supplied

Coastguard Canterbury’s beloved ‘Big Blue Tractor’ is on its last set of wheels after more than a decade of towing rescue boats out to sea.

Members are now seeking a replacement for the vehicle affectionately known as BBT and hope someone in the community will donate a tractor.

“If we got a replacement tractor that would be great and what would be even better is if someone gifted one to us,” said board member Carolyn Tapley.

BBT has towed the Lyttelton-based coastguard’s Canterbury Rescue vessel into the harbour for hundreds of callouts and training exercises, but its brakes and engine have become faulty.

“The poor girl, she sat outside for the last 15 years in the elements exposed to coastal conditions.”

These issues have led to costly repair jobs and a new reliance on coastguard member’s personal towing vehicles to give the worn-out BBT breaks.

The 'Big Blue Tractor' is used to tow rescue boats. Photo: Supplied

Coastguard members are feeling sentimental about the tractor’s decline and are paying tribute to its assistance in critical call-outs.

“She’s not a boat, but she has played a role in saving lives,” said Tapley.

A suitable replacement tractor could cost Coastguard Canterbury about $60,000, which is unaffordable for the organisation due to the $2.6 million headquarters currently under construction.

“We’re putting all of our money into the new build so we haven’t actually got the money to pay for a new tractor.”