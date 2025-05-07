Mount Hutt College turns 100

A drone photo of Mount Hutt College students celebrating 100 years of education ahead of the school's centennial. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Remembering the days of the old schoolyard was exactly what about 500 people did at the Mount Hutt College centennial celebrations.

Some fond and not-so-fond memories were recalled by current and former staff, students, principals, board members and families at the celebration last Friday afternoon.

They gathered to laugh and share stories from across 100 years of secondary schooling in the Methven district.

Many of those at the celebrations recalled teachers who had made an impression that left a lasting impact on them.

One in particular frequently mentioned was the late Bill Corbett.

Brent Gray, a former student of the college and emcee for the afternoon, said the school played a vital role in the Methven community.

Students from the 1960s (from left) Keith Middleton, Trevor Taylor, Lois Allred (nee Carter) and Allan Lock viewing the centennial boards with each board featuring photos from a decade over the past 100 years. PHOTO: KIRSTY SAXON

“Our school has a vital role in our community, which is deeply grounded in its place, people and purpose.”

The afternoon of reminiscing including a formal welcome, tree planting, speeches, cake cutting, entertainment, and tours of the school which saw some returning students comment it looked very different from when they had attended in the 1970s.

A sealed time capsule was laid in the legacy garden as part of the celebrations.

Members of the student centennial committee had placed various items in the capsule including a Covid-19 test pack, a school timetable and diary, a rugby cap, letters to future students, a letter from current principal Jack Saxon, a map of the area, the latest edition of Snowfed, a photo of the schools current year 13s, a photo of the school’s principals, a head student badge, a copy of the school's logo and two tea towels - one signed by all year 13 students and the other by the centennial committee.

Former student and now principal of Ashburton Intermediate School Brent Gray emceed the 100th celebrations of Mount Hutt College. PHOTO: KIRSTY SAXON

Among the guests to speak at the Mount Hutt centennial anniversary celebrations was Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown, Member of Parliament for Rangitata James Meager and Board of Trustee chair Shane Stockdill.

Brown said: “Mount Hutt College is more than a school, it is a community."

"It is a place where dreams are realised. It is an honour to be here today to celebrate excellence in education and community sprit and we can look forward to a bright future here."

Rockers who attended the school entertain attendees. PHOTO: DEPUTY MAYOR LIZ MCMILLAN FACEBOOK PAGE

Meagar spoke of what can be achieved when a school is strong and when it receives strong support from the community.

"I can feel a sense of pride throughout the school. To the students - no matter where your path takes you, whether to further study, into a trade, or agriculture, go at it with gusto and passion," he said.

For Stockdill it has been a privilege getting to know the students at the school.

He sensed they would go on to achieve great things.

"Our school should be immensely proud that we have grounded young people who want to succeed," he said

Before the end of term all present day students formed 100 in the school grounds as a way of marking the significant event in the school and Methven life.

Many enjoyed dancing and partying the night away at Methven Resort to music performed by alumni of the school.