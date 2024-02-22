Coastguard Sumner switches tack to help firefighters

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
President Blair Quane said the Blue Arrow Rescue lifeboat worked to keep boaters and kayakers out of the area.
"We didn’t have any issues," he said
"There weren’t too many people out on the water given it was weekdays."
About 20 members of the coastguard crewed the lifeboat on day shifts from Wednesday to Friday.
Firefighters needed to keep Governors Bay clear to allow for easy water bucket filling.
The lifeboat also acted as a safety vessel in case one of the helicopters went down over the water.
Quane was happy with the work the coastguard had done in the harbour as part of the firefighting effort.
"It’s good the crew stood up and took the role on.
"Probably not as exciting as some of our call-outs, but it’s an important one."