Coastguard Sumner switches tack to help firefighters

Coastguard Sumner's lifeboat, Blue Arrow Rescue, on patrol in Governors Bay during the Port Hills fire. Photo: Supplied

Coastguard Sumner patrolled Lyttelton Harbour during the Port Hills fire last week, keeping access to the water at Governors Bay clear so helicopters could fill buckets for firefighting.

President Blair Quane said the Blue Arrow Rescue lifeboat worked to keep boaters and kayakers out of the area.

"We didn’t have any issues," he said

"There weren’t too many people out on the water given it was weekdays."

About 20 members of the coastguard crewed the lifeboat on day shifts from Wednesday to Friday.

Firefighters needed to keep Governors Bay clear to allow for easy water bucket filling.

The lifeboat also acted as a safety vessel in case one of the helicopters went down over the water.

Quane was happy with the work the coastguard had done in the harbour as part of the firefighting effort.

"It’s good the crew stood up and took the role on.

"Probably not as exciting as some of our call-outs, but it’s an important one."