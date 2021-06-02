'Cold case cabbage tree killing': Bid to replace poisoned trees takes off

Oliver Lewis. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Oliver Lewis’ passion for cabbage trees prompted him to start a fundraiser to buy 24 of the robust-trunked and sword-leafed trees.

His goal - to replace the ones poisoned along the causeway section of the Christchurch Coastal Pathway in 2018.

The fundraising goal of $633.60 was reached in only four hours. In total $778 was raised, exceeding the amount needed to buy the 24 cabbage trees from Trees for Canterbury.

Heathcote Ward city councillor Sara Templeton and Mayor Lianne Dalziel have both supported the fundraiser.

Lewis, who lives in St Martins, started the fundraiser via a Givealittle page on May 13.

Lewis, a freelance journalist, reported on the 2018 poisoning when he was working for The Press, calling it a “cold case cabbage tree killing”. The offender has not been found.

“I’ve always felt miffed that someone had the audacity to poison the cabbage trees and on petty grounds,” said Lewis.

“They should be replaced, protected and respected.”

The reason behind Lewis’ fundraiser is his long-standing like of cabbage trees.

“I have worked in Marlborough before, and along the east coast the cabbage trees stand out among the gold of the tussocks and the rust of the railways. They are beautiful trees,” he said.

“They’re pioneering, they’re rugged – I quite like them.”

Lewis said that unfortunately many people dislike the trees due to their habit of dropping tough leaves that often then get tangled up in lawnmowers.

Lewis has since bought the trees and there will be a planting day in June in collaboration with the Christchurch Coastal Pathway Group and any volunteers who would like to help out.

Pathway group chairman of the Hanno Sander said: “We’re excited that Oli’s fundraising to reinstate the trees has been so successful, with broad support from the community including the mayor.

“We’re looking forward to a working bee where we’ll plant several hundred natives along Beachville Rd and the cabbage trees in their original locations.”

Lewis still hopes to solve the mystery. Last week he dropped 100 leaflets around Mt Pleasant, asking if anyone knew anything.

If you have any information about the poisoning of the trees, email Oliver at oli.lewis720@gmail.com.