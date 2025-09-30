Community action after boy racers ruin lawn

​The aftermath of two boy racers’ joy ride. Photo: Supplied

A late-night joy ride has resulted in significant damage to a grassed area at Naval Point Club.

Two people gained entry to the sailing club grounds last Friday night, moving obstacles out of the way to give their car access.

They did burn-outs in the car park before driving onto the nearby lawn where boats are rigged.

The pair left the same way they came at 11.23pm and headed towards the Lyttelton Rugby Club.

“Four minutes of destruction is what I would call it,” said club chair Sabrina Saunders.

She was notified of the incident by volunteers on Saturday morning, who were setting up for a training day. Saunders then checked the security cameras and filed a police report.

Police confirmed they were aware of the incident and were making inquiries.

“As a community, it felt like a kick in the face.

“We try to make this place wonderful and inclusive, and for someone to disregard that, it’s just disheartening,” Saunders said.

She estimates it will cost about $200 to fix, but the impact will be felt deeper than in the club’s pockets.

The grassed area is used by people to rig their boats before heading out to sea – waka paddlers, foilers, fins, and dinghy sailors.

The mess left behind could potentially damage vessels if dirt gets into the ropes and gears, Saunders said.

“It’s a 600-member club that all enjoy this spot, so you’re not affecting one person, it’s affecting all my members and their families.”

Repair work is expected to take more than a month, well into the sailing season which starts on Saturday.

Naval Point is a hot-spot for boy racers, with about 50 to 100 congregating on the weekends, said Saunders.

“The majority of community members won’t go over the passes at night because they’re too scared of reckless drivers.”

Saunders is also Lyttelton Harbour Business Association chair. Lyttelton Sergeant John Moody has been invited to the association’s annual meeting on October 14, where members will voice concerns surrounding a proposed police restructure.

The staffing change would remove the sergeant’s role and reduce the town’s community constables from two to one.

Friday night’s incident emphasised the need for police officers in Lyttelton, said Saunders.

“I haven’t had anyone come to me that said that they were happy with that decision.

“There are concerns that less presence will mean more graffiti in the area, more smashed windows, more break-ins of cars and that reflects on our community,” she said.

Saunders is concerned if Lyttelton garners a reputation for being unsafe, it will have a detrimental effect on businesses.

The incident at the yacht club is not the only example of anti-social behaviour during Saunders’ tenure.

In the past two years, two outboards have been stolen, as well as solar lights from its jetty. There have also been three attempted break-ins and ongoing graffiti issues.