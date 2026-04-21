Controversial billboard near pedestrian crossing turned on

There are still concerns this 9m digital billboard on Springs Rd will distract drivers at the crossing. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The Selwyn district’s first large digital billboard has been switched on in Prebbleton.

The controversial 9m billboard on Springs Rd has faced community opposition since it received resource consent in August last year.

The biggest concern is safety with the billboard about 50m from the main pedestrian crossing.

Prebbleton resident Jenny Adams, who successfully helped lead a campaign to get the crossing upgraded with traffic islands, was concerned the billboard would distract drivers.

"Why is the billboard there? To attract people’s attention. So that’s a problem,” Adams said.

Part of the opposition came as a result of the public not having any say on it, as it was consented by the council without consultation, which was allowed under the District Plan.

The sign was built by Addington-based business Vast Billboards.

The company’s managing director Grant Moreton said in recent weeks he has received several anonymous complaints about the billboard via the company’s website.

Moreton said there was no evidence billboards caused accidents, and the effect on the traffic was considered as part of the resource consent.

The anonymous complaints follow two letters sent to Moreton’s home address in January.

One said he would "have blood on his hands” if there was an accident at the pedestrian crossing.