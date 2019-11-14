Council bosses accused of 'manipulating' reports

City council bosses have been slammed over the alleged "manipulating" of reports before releasing them to elected members and the public.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has identified "serious concerns" about the city council's leadership and its commitment to openness and transparency.

In a report that investigates how the city council responds to requests for official information he reveals city council staff raised concerns with him about the behaviour of "some members of the then executive leadership team".

This includes "alleged methods to control certain types of information in order to keep negative information about the council from the public and/or elected members."

"These methods allegedly included manipulating or removing information from reports, project reporting not occurring, staff being told not to record information or to keep information in draft form," he wrote in his report.

"This has caused a perception to develop among staff that some members of the executive leadership team wished to manipulate any messaging about the council that might be negative," he wrote.

Mr Boshier said he found chief executive Karleen Edwards failed to take 'appropriate and adequate action" in relation to concerns expressed by staff.

Ms Edwards chose not to reapply for the chief executive role after her five-year contract ended in June. Dawn Baxendale announced in July she was quitting as Birmingham City Council chief executive to take on the role.

Mr Boshier said he made a recommendation that he had not "done lightly".

"I have recommended the chief executive review the practice of the executive leadership team’s involvement in controlling the flow of information to elected members and the public to ensure an approach is adopted that is consistent with the purposes of the LGOIMA; in particular, openness and transparency," he wrote.

The city council said it has put in place a 39-step "improvement plan".

Mrs Baxendale said she will be driving a "culture change" within council.

"I totally accept the views of Chief Ombudsman. We must be open and transparent with our information. We must respond to elected members and the public in an open and honest way," she said in a statement.

“Leaders at all levels of the council will provide consistent and clear messages to staff about the vital role the timely and accurate release of information has in assisting people to understand how and why decision are made,” Mrs Baxendale said.

Among the city council's recommendations for change are to allow a clear process for staff to raise concerns "without fear of reprisal".

More soon