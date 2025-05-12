Couple say 'I do' after 5km Hagley Parkrun

Lennard Funcke and Maria Amos said ‘I do’ at Hagley Parkrun. Photo: Supplied

It’s not very often you get married twice in one day, especially following your 5km Saturday morning parkrun.

But that was what Christchurch newlyweds, Maria Amos, 42, and Lennard Funcke, 41, chose to do.

“We both love parkrun and attend every week, it’s such a great social community,” said Amos.

“We wanted a small proper wedding so we thought that (parkrun) was a way to incorporate everybody that wouldn’t otherwise be coming to the official ceremony.”

Amos has been participating in parkruns since 2017 and became the Hagley Parkrun event co-director in November.

She works part-time at Halswell Health and runs her own business Macquinky, which makes “comfy undies”.

Funcke is a newly qualified builder. The couple live in Hoon Hay.

That morning’s parkrun was attended by 747, with people coming over from other parkruns for the special occasion.

“It was quite overwhelming, there were so many familiar faces,” Amos said.

She has a love of colour and briefed guests to “wear what makes them happy”.

Lennard Funcke and Maria Amos. Photo: Supplied

People were in ball gowns, suits, tutus, and Star Wars costumes to celebrate May 4 (Star Wars Day) the next day.

“It was this magical, chaotic mess of fun,” she said.

A guard of honour had been set up for the couple as they finished the run, with rice and confetti thrown.

Amos estimated about 200 runners and volunteers stayed for the ceremony.

Run directors Mark Boon and Lisa Yee organised the ceremony and delivered speeches.

The wedding vows incorporated lyrics from Amos’ favourite band, Queen.

“People I didn’t even know stayed behind and wrote beautiful messages for us.

“It was perfect, I wouldn’t have asked for anything different,” she said.

Some of their parkrun crew attended the official ceremony later that day. Photo: Supplied

Their official ceremony was later that day at Halswell Quarry, where 35 friends and family gathered.

“It was all very casual, but really lovely,” she said.

Amos and Funcke met four years ago through what they call “a very successful secondhand online shopping find”, otherwise known as Tinder.

Fittingly, the pair’s first date was a hike up Victoria Park.

“It started off with a bit of fitness and it’s continued that way,” Amos said.

Maria Amos and Lennard Funcke on their wedding day. Photo: SJ Sullivan

Funcke proposed on New Year’s Day while Amos was finishing a sewing project that was not going to plan.

“I was a bit ratty. He came in and I completely missed the fact he was in a suit and on one knee, meanwhile I’m still in my sweaty running gear.

“Eventually I realised what was happening and of course I said ‘yes’,” said Amos.

The couple are looking at going for a “running moon” instead of a honeymoon, by competing in endurance race Mission Mt Somers in November.