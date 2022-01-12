Covid-19: New cases in Canterbury; Christchurch locations of interest updated

There is now a total of five community Covid cases in Canterbury, and the Ministry of Health has updated its list of locations of interest in the city.

Locations of interest times were updated today for the Ballantynes Department store, TANK Juice Bar Cashel Square, Kathmandu Christchurch CBD, Kmart Riccarton, Riverside Market and Rollickin Gelato Cafe Cashel Street, all of which were first listed on January 11. The Christchurch businesses were visited on January 5 and 6. The new times are listed below and on the ministry's website.

At 4pm today, the Brooklyn Food Market, 57 Cleveland St, Edgeware, Christchurch, was added as a new location of interest. Anyone at this location on Tuesday, January 11, between 5.55pm and 6pm, should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

And at 3pm today, locations of interest in Kaikoura were also added to the list - New World Kaikoura, from 1.25pm to 1.45pm, on Wednesday, January 5 and Hammer Hardware Kaikoura on January 11 between 1.30 pm - 1.50 pm.

This total of five includes three new cases in Christchurch announced today, two of which are close contacts of a previously reported case and one that remains under investigation.

The three new cases will be formally added to the ministry's case numbers tomorrow.

"Investigations are continuing but it’s expected there will be new locations of interest around Christchurch."

Meanwhile, two people have died of Covid, the ministry revealed this afternoon.

There are 28 new Covid cases in the NZ community and 65 at the border.

A man in his 30s, died at home on January 5. He was tested for Covid post-death and returned a positive result.

Another man in his 60s died with Covid at Middlemore Hospital on Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with their whānau and friends at this deeply sad time," the ministry said.

The ministry said out of respect for both families, no further details will be released and we will be making no further comment at this time.

Of the 28 new cases in the community today, 16 are in Auckland, one is in the Waikato, four are in Tauranga and four are in Rotorua. There is one new case in Christchurch and one in South Canterbury, which were both announced yesterday but added to today's total.

A Mexican restaurant in Tauranga has been listed as a high risk Covid-19 exposure site.

The ministry is advising diners and staff at The Barrio Brothers to self-isolate and test immediately after a Covid-infected person was in the business on January 6 between 6pm and 9.30pm.

A number of Christchurch shops, eateries and an adventure park are also listed as locations of interest.

Forty per cent of the eligible population has now received their booster shot.

The ministry also reported there are 65 people at the border with Covid-19.

"New Zealand continues to see a large number of border cases arriving from overseas, reflecting the growing number of Omicron cases globally."

Updated location of interest times in Christchurch: Source: Ministry of Health

- Additional reporting NZ Herald