Crime in Christchurch at pre-Covid levels - police boss

Superintendent Lane Todd. Photo: Rachel Das

Reported crime in Christchurch is back to pre-Covid levels, police say.

It comes as community social media pages and noticeboards are frequently filled with posts and pictures of crimes being committed in neighbourhoods across the city.

Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd told The Star "the current reported crime levels are on par with pre-Covid statistics".

“Our total reported crime in October 2022 was 3615, this is comparable,” he said.

Out of that number, there were 566 reports of theft, 672 of shoplifting, 368 stolen vehicles, 970 burglaries and 118 assaults, Todd said.

Police data shows the number of reported crimes in 2019 was 24,589 but, as of December 1, the 2022 figures had already surpassed that at 30,189.

This was a 35 per cent increase on 2021, and within that, stolen vehicles and burglaries had seen the biggest rise.

There had been 1942 stolen vehicles and 2285 burglaries in the financial year to date.

While it was a “large increase”, Todd noted it was important to consider it in the context of Covid lockdowns, when crime rates had reduced significantly.

Said Todd: “I want to reassure the community the police are out there, we are present, we are visible, and we are catching offenders, and providing advice to prevent crime.”

Victims of a crime could phone 105, or report it online, if it is non-urgent. Phone 111 in an emergency. You can also anonymously provide information to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or call into your community police station.