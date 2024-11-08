Cyclist taken to Christchurch Hospital after crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital this morning after a crash involving a vehicle on a busy central Christchurch street.

Police said the crash, involving a vehicle and cyclist, happened at the Bealey Ave and Colombo St intersection about 8.10am on Friday.

A St John spokesperson told chrislynchmedia.com they sent a rapid response unit, ambulance and operations manager to the scene.

The cyclist had moderate injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.