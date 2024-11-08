Cyclist taken to Christchurch Hospital after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A cyclist was taken to hospital this morning after a crash involving a vehicle on a busy central Christchurch street.
Police said the crash, involving a vehicle and cyclist, happened at the Bealey Ave and Colombo St intersection about 8.10am on Friday.
A St John spokesperson told chrislynchmedia.com they sent a rapid response unit, ambulance and operations manager to the scene.
The cyclist had moderate injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.