Friday, 8 November 2024

Cyclist taken to Christchurch Hospital after crash

    A cyclist was taken to hospital this morning after a crash involving a vehicle on a busy central Christchurch street.

    Police said the crash, involving a vehicle and cyclist, happened at the Bealey Ave and Colombo St intersection about 8.10am on Friday.

    A St John spokesperson told chrislynchmedia.com they sent a rapid response unit, ambulance and operations manager to the scene.

    The cyclist had moderate injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.