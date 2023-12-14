Cyclists cause problems on new Coastal Pathway

Pedestrians are concerned about the speeds at which cyclists are travelling along the new Coastal Pathway.

Cyclists are causing problems for pedestrians on the new $17.3 million Coastal Pathway.

A Ferrymead resident says she had to quickly step out of the way of a cyclist, injuring her foot in the process. She was with her mother and pushing her toddler in a stroller.

The woman did not see the cyclist travelling towards her, she said until her mother told her to “watch out.”

“I feel like every pedestrian should feel in danger because of these cyclists. They think they own roads and our footpaths,” she said.

The near miss happened by Shag Rock.

The woman is not alone in her concerns about cyclists going too fast on the pathway.

Polly Nash, 77, said she now avoids walking on the Coastal Pathway out of fear of being hit.

“I use a walking frame and walk slow. They can be quite unnerving at times. It’s people with dogs and young families who are most at risk.”

The city council is looking for solutions. The best places on the pathway to add signage and pavement markings are currently under consideration.

These markings and signs would emphasise the shared nature of the pathway.

City council planning and delivery transport manager Jacob Bradbury said the goal is to “ensure that users are aware that the shared path is a friendly go-slow zone.”

He said pedestrians have right of way on shared paths like the Coastal Pathway.

“We acknowledge that some cyclists may wish to travel faster through this area, so the on-road cycle lanes have been retained for those who wish to travel at speed.”

Cyclists are recommended by the city council to either pass pedestrians considerately, use alternative routes, or use the road cycle lane.

Some users of the path, especially cyclists, see the issue differently and feel it is everyone’s responsibility to keep the route safe.

Reuben Hunt, of Sumner, uses the pathway to walk and cycle. He has sympathy for both sides of the issue.

“You get a tiny minority of cyclists and pedestrians that spoil it for everyone else.”

Hunt believes it would help solve the issue if advanced road and speed cyclists used the road cycle lane.

Sumner resident Peter van Hout uses the pathway to cycle to work. He believes some pedestrians need to be more aware of their surroundings.

“I see walkers walking on their right, so I am heading for them. Do I stay on my course, or do I assume they will see me and go back on track to their left again?”

Overall, van Hout wants all users of the pathway to be mindful of best practices on a mixed-use pathway.

“Be kind, and that is what it boils down to. It’s a shared pathway, share the thing.”

Sumner Residents’ Association and Hub coordinator Charlie Hudson said despite these issues, the pathway should keep its character as a mixed-use route.

However, the residents’ association does recommend fast cyclists use the road cycleway.

“If you’re going at a speed that you would be comfortable with on the road, then you need to be on the road.”

Sarah Kerr is a hand cyclist with cerebral palsy who wants pedestrians to be understanding of cyclists who are not comfortable using the road cycleway.

Hand cyclist Sarah Kerr wants pedestrians to be understanding towards cyclists who don't feel comfortable riding on roads. Photo: Supplied

She has tried riding on the road before but felt intimidated by the proximity of the car traffic.

“It’s super scary.”

The issue of cyclists riding on the pathway has been divisive online, said Kerr.

“I have been told that all cyclists on the pathway are rude and if you’re a cyclist you should be on the road.”

The hand cyclist finds it safer to ride on the pathway. Her handcycle’s top speed on flat ground is only 8km/h.

“I do try to be aware of who’s around me. If I see somebody who is going to have trouble, I either slow down or stop.”

Kerr believes cyclists riding faster than 30km/h should use the road cycleway.