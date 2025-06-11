Shop worker threatened during aggravated robbery in Chch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Officers were called to the Oxford Tce store about 8pm on June 4 after three males entered the premises and threatened a worker, a police spokesperson said in a statement.
The offenders then fled the scene in a vehicle after "stealing a number of items".
"Thankfully the worker was not physically injured," the spokesperson said.
"The vehicle used was a Black Mitsubishi Colt, registration KCB102, and was reported stolen prior to this incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information should call the police on 105 and use reference number 250604/5483. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.