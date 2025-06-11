Shop worker threatened during aggravated robbery in Chch

Three males entered the premises and allegedly threatened a worker. Photo: Police

Police investigating an aggravated robbery at a central Christchurch business last week are asking for the public’s help to solve the case.

Officers were called to the Oxford Tce store about 8pm on June 4 after three males entered the premises and threatened a worker, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The offenders then fled the scene in a vehicle after "stealing a number of items".

"Thankfully the worker was not physically injured," the spokesperson said.

"The vehicle used was a Black Mitsubishi Colt, registration KCB102, and was reported stolen prior to this incident.

If you know the man in this photo call the police on 105. Photo: Police

"Police are requesting the public's help to identify the individuals pictured, including the male in the fourth picture (above) who was seen with the stolen vehicle two days earlier."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information should call the police on 105 and use reference number 250604/5483. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.

Photo: Police