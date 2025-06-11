Cathedral lit up for Matariki

The Christ Church Cathedral has been illuminated by a powerful projection for Matariki.

The Hurihanga projection was created by Sam Emerson (Ngāi Tahu) from the Offline Collective in collaboration with collective members Michael Duggan and Charlie Pitts.

Hurihanga, which is part of the Flare Ōtautahi Street Art Festival, transforms the cathedral's exterior into a canvas of light, honouring stories of renewal, remembrance, and whakapapa through breathtaking visuals and mātauranga Māori.

Flare project manager Selina Faimalo said it invites people "to pause, wonder, reflect and connect in a conversation".

"Hurihanga adds meaningful layers to the iconic cathedral to reflect Ōtautahi's navigation of our past, present and future to reveal our connections to place and each other in recognition of Matariki," she said.

Cathedral dean Ben Truman said the building has a long history of celebrating special and civic occasions, alongside diocesan events.

"Offering the cathedral as a canvas for this Matariki celebration display continues our Anglican legacy of bicultural celebration and is an exciting way to unite our community around whakapapa and whakapono, remembering our personal and collective histories of family and faith."

Hurihanga was paid for by donors who supported a crowdfunding campaign, highlighting the power of the community.

Said Emerson: "We created Hurihanga to reflect ancestral stories and the significance of Puaka, the star to which Te Waipounamu looks for Matariki.

"The brightest star in Tautoru (Orion’s belt), in Māori mythology Puaka's appearance means Te Waka o Raki is rising to bring loved ones to their final resting place in the celestial kingdom, a reminder to acknowledge those who came before us, but also to celebrate the present, and to dream for the future.

"Hurihanga harnesses this wairua and draws on the symbolism of the cycles of time, of wind, rain, lightning and the growing, harvesting and storage of food, to create a sprawling, transformative story that takes viewers on a journey far beyond the physical setting," Emerson said.