Davidson to formally resign from Banks Peninsula Community Board on Monday

Reuben Davidson. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Labour MP-elect Reuben Davidson expects a by-election will be held for his seat on the Banks Peninsula Community Board in February.

Davidson won the Christchurch East electorate in the October 14 general election with 12,680 votes, beating National’s Matt Stock who received 10,712.

Christchurch City Council electoral officer Jo Daly said the by-election date will depend on when the city council chief executive gives notice to the electoral officer.

Davidson said he will formally resign from the community board at its next meeting on Monday, October 30.

He resigned from his position as chair in July, but kept his Lyttelton seat on the board while campaigning.

Davidson said he has moved into a house in North New Brighton, which is in the Christchurch East electorate.

Reflecting on his time on the community board, Davidson said he was proud of its involvement in the redevelopment of Naval Point.

He says there are several good potential candidates for the vacant board seat.

“My hope is that some of these people will step forward again to serve and represent.”

-By Dylan Smits