Delays to insurance payout holds up wastewater plant repairs

The Bromley wastewater treatment plant pictured in 2017 after being damaged by a fire. Photo: Christchurch City Council

There appears to be no end in sight for east Christchurch residents forced to put up with the foul stench from Bromley's fire-damaged wastewater treatment plant.

The Christchurch City Council is waiting for an insurance payout before it can repair the plant.

Two filters at the plant were destroyed in November 2021, releasing a pungent and rotten stench across the city.

Residents have complained about nausea, headaches, worsening asthma, and deteriorating mental health due to the smell.

A temporary system was put in place, but the odour is still there.

Bromley's fire-damaged wastewater treatment plant was discussed at a public meeting with residents in Christchurch on Thursday. Photo: RNZ / Anna Sargent

At a public meeting on Thursday, Mayor Phil Mauger told residents delays to the insurance payout was holding up progress.

"One of the things we're doing - which is causing us a bit of grief - is we're waiting for our insurance payout and that might be one month, two months, three months, so that's getting worked on at the moment."

Bromley resident Vickie Walker said after two-and-a-half years people had run out of patience.

"As we've been told for quite a while, they're still waiting for the settlement of the insurance, so they can go ahead with what they plan, but I'd like to see it happening now so that we know that it's not going to be a problem again."

City councillor Sam MacDonald said the council was working "around the clock" to sort settlement.

"As soon as we can do that we will go public with it, so everyone in the community has confidence that we can deliver what is needed for that community and for the wider Christchurch."

Last year, an independent review found the council's recovery from the 2021 fire was poor and slow.