Derelict ex-gun shop goes on sale for $250,000

The former Talon Arms gun repair shop in Linwood. Photo: Supplied

An "eyesore" former gun shop in Linwwod is on the market after Christchurch City Council issued the owners with a clean-up notice.

The old Talon Arms gun repair shop on Worcester St was damaged in the 2011 earthquake and has been the subject of complaints, OneRoof reported.

It is full of rubbish, tarnished with graffiti and reportedly infested with rats, while the narrow 506sqm site is overgrown with weeds.

The property made headlines last month after Stuff reported the neighbours wanted the derelict building gone.

Mattresses scattered on the floor inside suggested squatters had been living there.

Tall Poppy listing agent Leana Butler told OneRoof she is inviting buyer enquiry over $250,000 - above the property's RV of $220,000.

Butler told OneRoof she had already been working on listing when the Stuff article thrust the building into the spotlight.

The city council put pressure on the owners to clean it up, which required them to remove the rubbish from the building and clear the vegetation by March 31.

Butler told OneRoof she understood the owners had been given a reprieve after telling the council they were selling the property.

She says the "as is where is" property is an investment and development opportunity.

“It has got so many potential uses.

"It’s so close to the [new Christchurch] stadium.

"The area has started to attract more buildings, more townhouses and more apartments."

The vendors had run their gun repair business from the building for several years before the earthquake struck on February 22, 2011, leaving it unusable and a target for thieves.

“After the earthquakes, people went in and stole anything of value, including a big firearm on the front of the building,” Butler told OneRoof.

City council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston told OneRoof it has received six complaints about the building since 2018, including one about vermin.

Weston told OneRoof the building had been assessed several times for demolition but had not met the threshold.