Dog whisperer blew almost five times the legal limit

Belinda Culling, pictured here in 2023, was on her way to Christchurch to train her dogs when she was caught drink-driving. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A dog whisperer denied drinking before driving, but blew almost five times the legal limit.

Belinda Gael Culling, 54, pleaded guilty to aggravated drink-driving with a breath-alcohol level of 1191mcg.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

Yesterday, the woman, who owns Dog Whisperer Services Ltd, appeared in the Dunedin District Court and was sentenced to community detention for her seventh drink-driving offence.

The court heard that on February 9, police received complaints about Culling’s driving.

She was stopped in Timaru and told police she had not consumed any alcohol that day, but an evidential breath test revealed that was far from the case.

The court heard Culling had a flat tyre in Oamaru and while it was being repaired, she stood aside and drank wine before continuing on her journey.

The defendant told police she was driving from Dunedin to Christchurch to train her dogs the next morning.

Counsel Rhona Daysh said the high level was "immediately shocking", but her client now accepted she was an alcoholic and was receiving help.

"She has got many fine qualities, except she has an illness," Ms Daysh said.

Judge Michael Turner said there were lots of potential victims on the road during the hours Culling was driving.

"You’re putting at risk not only your life, but other people’s lives and the life that you lead here," the judge said.

He noted the defendant took particular pride in her dog training business, which she was putting in jeopardy by drink-driving.

"You’re saved from prison today by the 14-year gap in your offending," Judge Turner said.

He sentenced Culling to six months’ community detention with a weekend curfew.

She was disqualified from driving for 28 days, after which alcohol interlock provisions will apply.

