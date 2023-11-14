Drunken brawls mar Addington Cup Day

A large brawl marred the end of the day. Photos: NZ Herald

A mass brawl at the end of Christchurch’s Addington Cup Day has led police to arrest several punters - with women in glamorous frocks and men in suits being led away in handcuffs.

Images from trackside at Addington Raceway late this afternoon show angry racegoers face to face in physical disputes as police officers attempt to pull people apart and subdue them.

However, despite images of multiple people being led away in handcuffs, NZ Police were not critical of the behaviour at Addington Raceway in general.

NZ Police told the New Zealand Herald they understood there was at least one arrest made for disorderly behaviour, and a few more for other reasons.

"Police are happy to report that people have been relatively well behaved, with no particular issues of note," a police spokesperson said.

"This is partly due to people are consuming enough food and water throughout the day, and police have been encouraging people to stay hydrated in the hot weather."

Around 10,00 people turned out in their finest gear to experience the sights and sounds, have a flutter, have a boogie and a beer.

Police and St John were both out and about, urging revellers to behave.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley says the crowd has been getting better over the years, but the concern was with pre-loaders.

Punters should have a safety plan for getting home, a friend to look out for them and never drink and drive, he says.

Meanwhile, St John was telling punters to stay hydrated.

A silent disco had the crowd grooving in the sunshine while the horses thundered past.

By mid-afternoon, there were already some casualties from the day’s festivities, with signs that drink had left a few worse for wear.

Some were seen tottering in high heels, being helped along by friends or security, while others were slumped at tables or led away by police officers.

Many were seen heading towards the central city, where more bars and pubs awaited, while some took their chances on electric scooters.

Sunscreen was being dished out as the sun beat down on the crowds.

By the time the big race jumped at 5.20pm, the crowd was in high spirits, though not all were still there to witness it.

Police also had to make several arrests late in the day after a mass brawl erupted.

People were led away in handcuffs, ending the day on a sour note.