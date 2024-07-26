ECan councillor 'disappointed' by lack of transparency as chair reinstated

Peter Scott has resumed his role as chair of Environment Canterbury following an investigation into his conduct. Photo: RNZ / Philippa Tolley

An Environment Canterbury councillor has bemoaned a lack of transparency after the council's chair was reinstated, despite being formally warned for breaching the Resource Management Act.

Peter Scott has resumed his position as chair on Thursday after stepping aside while an independent investigation into his conduct took place.

During an April interview with Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan, Scott admitted his south Canterbury farm had been "operating illegally".

He put the situation down to lengthy delays in receiving advice from Land Information New Zealand (LINZ).

"I'm carrying on and I'm ignoring the fact that I haven't got one," he said.

"I'm operating illegally and I'm the chairman of ECan.

"I think people get pushed into those corners."

The farm had been in Scott's family for nearly 70 years until it was sold last year.

In 2018, Scott was advised by the council that they would need permission from LINZ to irrigate a 3-hectare area it owned, by obtaining a license to occupy, which delayed the land use consent application being processed.

The investigator passed their findings and recommendations on to the council's regulatory enforcement decision panel to determine the appropriate course of action.

It was decided a fortnight ago, formal warnings would be issued to Scott and two other parties.

In a statement issued following the decision, Scott said the issue had been "regrettable" and "distracting".

"It's a privilege to chair such a focused and talented group of people and I'm looking forward to getting back into the role - we have a lot to do."

Although Scott mostly had the backing of most of his colleagues around the table, councillor for Christchurch South/Ōwhanga Paul Dietsche called for him to step down.

No vote of confidence had been formally moved.

It is understood Scott's ongoing position was discussed "in committee" following Wednesday's council meeting, in which councillor Craig Pauling remained as acting chair.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the council confirmed Scott was to remain as chair.

Greg Byrnes. Photo: ECan

Councillor for Christchurch Central/Ōhoko Greg Byrnes told RNZ he had been left disappointed by the state of affairs.

"There's been a series of more than unfortunate events that have led to this investigation," he said.

"I'm disappointed that councillors haven't been given all of the information.

"I am aware under the RMA, we would normally be privy to all of the details that go through the organisation.

"Given that this has played out so publicly I would've expected to hear all of that stuff."

The panel conceded the situation was "complicated" and involved changes in ownership and lease arrangements, the breach was considered to be at the "lower end of the spectrum".

The independent investigation was estimated to cost $66,000.

Councillors had only seen a "heavily redacted" version of the report, Byrnes said.

"I certainly think it should've been publicly available."

Although the councillor backed his chairman, he described Scott's on air comments as "foolish".

"I'm glad he stepped down for the purposes of the investigation."

He added that the secrecy of the whole saga raised more questions than answers.

"I think there is a definite desire for the community to feel like the appropriate questions have been asked and the appropriate answers have been given.

"I personally think it could've been handled a little better, and a little cheaper."

Councillors agreed on Wednesday to formally adopt policy enabling live streaming of meetings and workshops, once facilities are upgraded.

The move was largely supported around the table, but North Canterbury councillor Claire McKay felt the policy would deter people in running for council.