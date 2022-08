The Elmwood Trading Company in Christchurch has been recognised again as one of New Zealand’s best hospitality establishments.

The Lion Hospitality Awards for Excellence on July 27 saw The Elmwood on Normans Rd, Strowan, named the 'best local' establishment for the second year running.

The winners were announced at a black-tie dinner at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland on the final night of the two-day 2022 New Zealand Hospitality Conference.

See the full list of award winners for each category here.