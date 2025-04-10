Emotional farewell for felled oak trees

Treetechworkers cutting down trees on Emmett St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Christchurch residents gathered to say their last goodbyes to a row of oak trees before they were felled.

About 50 residents from Shirley converged on Emmett St for a farewell party on Sunday afternoon for the 22 trees, which featured a sausage sizzle, kapa haka, and waiata.

Abbie, Darcy and Eliza Knight at the Emmett St Tree Party on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch City Council cut down the trees, which were estimated to be about 75-years-old, because they were encroaching on power lines. The council had met with residents to talk about replacing them. It has a policy of planting two trees for every one removed.

Bec Roper-Gee of the Shirley Village Project said residents experienced a range of emotions as the trees were being cut down.

"It was really nice, those who joined in enjoyed being together.

"Daniel-James MacDonald offered a whakamoemiti (expressing thanks) to essentially lay the trees to rest," Roper-Gee said.

It was only one step in a long journey.

"There is heaps more to discuss, we really need long-term planning to have healthy streetscapes.

"I'm really keen to open those conversations for the future and bridge the gap between local needs and council processes.

"The biggest lesson is to stay engaged with council, it is hugely important to connecting face-to-face."

Photo: Supplied

Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board member Ali Jones said she had "huge admiration" for the residents.

"Talking to people it was clear - it is time to move on but we need to have succession planning not to have the same situation in the next four to five years.

"Get back to basics and find out what is not fit for purpose by having free and frank conversations," Jones said.

Deputy Mayor and Innes Ward city councillor Pauline Cotter said the evening was "respectful and happy".

"There is a sad acceptance it is happening from locals but talking to the community, the tree issue has brought that sense of togetherness."

Cotter said the miscommunication that led to the community outcry was noted by the council.

"In any large organsisation, you will drop the ball occasionally so making sure that council and community keep the lines of communication open.

"Looking forward, it is heartening that after a long process we can come to an understanding."