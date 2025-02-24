Battle to save oak trees ends in frustration

Emmett St residents Bec Roper-Gee (left) and Julie Gray say goodbye to the oak trees on their street. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Shirley residents are not surprised but still sad the battle to save the suburb's oak trees from getting the chop has failed.

Christchurch City Council staff will continue with their plan to remove 20 oak trees on Emmett and Riselaw Sts, saying they are too close to the existing power lines.

Bec Roper-Gee from the Shirley Village Project believed it was clear the removal of the trees was the only option considered.

“I have no confidence that we won’t be in this situation again.

“I did lose a bit of faith, we wanted real answers and meaningful discussion on the future of our streets.”

Roper-Gee wants the council to lead the conversation, especially regarding street scapes.

“I’d like to see them consulting the community about a completely different street scape, a new vision around climate resilience, ecological value, safety and services that we need.”

Bec Roper-Gee and Julie Gray with one of the banners which aimed to save the oaks. Photo: Geoff Sloan

When Star Media contacted Innes Ward city councillor Pauline Cotter last week she said she was unaware of the council staff decision to go ahead with removing the trees.

She was aware of residents’ frustrations.

“We all want to save the trees, we really do,” Cotter said.

“Whatever outcome, it has got to be met with mutual understanding.”

City council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said the decision to remove the trees was not taken lightly.

“We understand the impact removing trees can have in an area and removing them is always a last resort.”

“In this instance the trees are being removed as they are in conflict with power lines, and we are obligated to gain compliance with the electricity (hazards from trees) regulations,” Wright said.

“Unfortunately 20 trees remain where the only practical option is for them to be removed.”

Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board member Ali Jones said the loss of the trees is a sad reality.

“We are the garden city for god’s sake.

"Electricity regulations have been in place since 2003, this has not happened overnight, it needs to be moved up the list in council priorities and be part of long term consideration for funding.”

Jones noted that council staff used the term “an operational issue” multiple times.

“You have human beings behind it, not just operational, this is about people.”

Despite the fate of the trees, Roper-Gee said they would be celebrated with a farewell party and the wood from them would be used for community projects.

“We are going to have an awesome party for our trees and keep badgering council on a long-term plan.”