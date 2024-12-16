End of an era for The Princess Margaret Hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The last child, adolescent and family (CAF) mental health outpatient team moved to the new Kahurangi facility near Hillmorton Hospital on Monday.
The new state-of-the-art youth outpatient mental health facility is better suited for the hospital’s health teams.
CAF service manager Deborah Selwood says it is the end of an era.
“This was a very busy hospital site through the years, but we needed to move on to contemporary surroundings. The results of moving to Kahurangi are going to be extraordinary.”
No decisions have been made about the future of the hospital site, which is owned by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.
Originally a general hospital, over the years it has been used in many ways.
Most recently, it was a centre for older persons’ health, rehabilitation and specialist mental health services.
It also hosted a Covid-19 testing and vaccination clinic.
In the 1960s, the hospital’s physiotherapy unit was a hive of activity, with a respiratory unit, a postural drainage room and mini spa baths to help ease pain.
There was also an ultraviolet room for skin conditions, and a warm paraffin wax tub – which arthritis patients would dip their hands in to ease the pain.
However, after the February 22, 2011, earthquake, its location made it a lifeline as old wards were reopened to receive patients from Christchurch Hospital.
Casualties unable to make it across town to Christchurch Hospital went to The Princess Margaret.
Patients evacuated from the badly damaged Riverside block were taken there by furniture trucks.
Said Health New Zealand executive director of nursing, Canterbury and West Coast Becky Hickmott: “While TPMH holds many special memories for our staff and our community, the complexity of redeveloping the facility for contemporary healthcare needs meant we needed a new vision.
“We are so grateful for the years of service our teams have provided to our patients and our community in this beautiful setting during its lifespan of care.”
The final remaining older persons’ health and rehabilitation community services teams plan to move to Burwood Hospital next year, following the refurbishment of workspace facilities.
These teams already work in the community and do not see patients on site.
Remembering The Princess Margaret Hospital
Janis Watson, physio aid in the 1960s:
“I know hospitals are like communities in themselves and TPMH certainly was. Everybody who worked there loved it, it was a nice place to be, it had a good atmosphere,” she said.
Watson’s memories were so special when she left she wrote on a whiteboard in the corridor “so long, it’s been good to know you”.
Jacqueline Cuthbert, mental health nurse in the 1980s:
“I have very fond memories of living and working at TPMH, visiting the cafe for all my meals and sharing really fun times with the nurses living there.
“One memory I have was running down the corridor to the lounge and telling people that the Berlin Wall had come down. We were glued to the news, watching it happen,” she said.
“It was a fun place to live and work, and I made some really good friends there.”
Andrew Henderson, charge nurse manager in 2012:
Andrew worked supporting post-surgical patients with their rehabilitation needs.
“It had a real sense of community and the wairua could be felt wherever you were in the building. It was a privilege to be a part of the history of TPMH, a wonderful building and health care system that’s extensive history ranged from cardiac theatre, psychogeriatric in-patient wards, to the older persons health and rehabilitation service to name a few. Long may she be remembered.”