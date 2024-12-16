End of an era for The Princess Margaret Hospital

The Princess Margaret Hospital is shutting up shop after 65 years. PHOTO: MARTIN HUNTER

The Princess Margaret Hospital has seen its last patients after 65 years of providing health services.

The last child, adolescent and family (CAF) mental health outpatient team moved to the new Kahurangi facility near Hillmorton Hospital on Monday.

The new state-of-the-art youth outpatient mental health facility is better suited for the hospital’s health teams.

CAF service manager Deborah Selwood says it is the end of an era.

“This was a very busy hospital site through the years, but we needed to move on to contemporary surroundings. The results of moving to Kahurangi are going to be extraordinary.”

No decisions have been made about the future of the hospital site, which is owned by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora.

The hospital lounge in the 1960s. PHOTO: GORDON BURT, NATIONAL LIBRARY

Opened in 1959, the building remains a dominant structure at the foot of the Port Hills.

Originally a general hospital, over the years it has been used in many ways.

Most recently, it was a centre for older persons’ health, rehabilitation and specialist mental health services.

It also hosted a Covid-19 testing and vaccination clinic.

In the 1960s, the hospital’s physiotherapy unit was a hive of activity, with a respiratory unit, a postural drainage room and mini spa baths to help ease pain.

There was also an ultraviolet room for skin conditions, and a warm paraffin wax tub – which arthritis patients would dip their hands in to ease the pain.

The hospital under construction in 1959. PHOTO: WHITES AVIATION/NATIONAL LIBRARY

It was once thought The Princess Margaret would become Christchurch’s main hospital, but it was too far from the city centre.

However, after the February 22, 2011, earthquake, its location made it a lifeline as old wards were reopened to receive patients from Christchurch Hospital.

Casualties unable to make it across town to Christchurch Hospital went to The Princess Margaret.

Patients evacuated from the badly damaged Riverside block were taken there by furniture trucks.

Said Health New Zealand executive director of nursing, Canterbury and West Coast Becky Hickmott: “While TPMH holds many special memories for our staff and our community, the complexity of redeveloping the facility for contemporary healthcare needs meant we needed a new vision.

“We are so grateful for the years of service our teams have provided to our patients and our community in this beautiful setting during its lifespan of care.”

The final remaining older persons’ health and rehabilitation community services teams plan to move to Burwood Hospital next year, following the refurbishment of workspace facilities.

These teams already work in the community and do not see patients on site.

Remembering The Princess Margaret Hospital