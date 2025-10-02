Families concerned for safety and well-being of missing people

Police are asking for your help to find Cathryn. If you have seen her call 111 and use event number 251001/8181. Photo: Police

Police need the public's help to find a missing Christchurch woman and two teenage girls who have not been seen for almost two weeks.

Cathryn, 44, was last heard from about 2.15pm on September 26 and is believed to be in the Christchurch area.

Missing teenager Leah, 17, was last seen on Friday, September 19, while 15-year-old Ivy was last seen on Monday, September 22.

A police spokesperson said Leah and Ivy are believed to be together somewhere in the Linwood area.

Leah and Ivy are believed to be together in the Linwood area. Photo: Police

"Police and Leah and Ivy's families are concerned for (the) girls' well-being and would like to see them return home."

The spokesperson said Cathryn's "family and friends are worried for her safety and would like to find her as soon as possible".

If you have information about Cathryn’s whereabouts, call 111 and use event number 251001/8181. If you can help police find Leah and Ivy, call 105 and use reference number 250929/9593 for Leah and 250930/3922 for Ivy. You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.

The missing person cases come as Christchurch police undertake a large-scale search for 17-year-old Marley.

Marley was last seen on Friday, September 26, wearing a light grey Adidas hoodie with white and black lettering, black shorts, black socks, and burgundy Converse shoes.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge said the search teams are focusing on the coastline between Godley Head and Pines Beach.

"We urge anyone in Scarborough who has CCTV/doorbell cameras to please check your footage from 2.50pm onwards on Friday."

If you have seen Marley or can help police with this case, call 111 and use use file number 250927/3331.

-Allied Media