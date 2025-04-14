Family concerned for welfare of missing Christchurch teenager

Have you seen Jodi? Photo: Police

Police and family members are asking for the public's help to find a missing Christchurch teenager.

Police have appealed for information that could help locate 15-year-old Jodi who was reported missing in the Aidanfield area.

Jodi was last seen about 8.15am on Friday, April 11, a police spokesperson said in a social media post.

"She was in a school uniform and may be in the Hillmorton area.

"Police and Jodi’s family have concerns for her welfare.

"If you have seen Jodi, or have any information that may assist in locating her, please make a report at 105 online referencing file number 250411/3340."